Estonian films screened at LA festival

A scene from Kadri Kõusaar's "Mother." (facebook.com)

According to the event website, the festival opened on Saturday with Norwegian documentary "The Crossing" ("Flukten"), which focuses on the perilous journey of a group of Syrians fleeing war and persecution. The two Estonian films were both screened on Saturday as well.

The first o the two, "An Empty Space," is a ten-minute animated documentary by Ülo Pikkov that tells the story of an Estonian Army officer who was absorbed into the Soviet Army following the Soviet Union's occupation of Estonia. The officer was sent to the front and taken prisoner by the Germans, freed sometime later. Following the war, afraid that he would be sent to prison or deported to Siberia, he built a hideout in a cellar where he spent ten years. So as not to go crazy, he crafted a miniature copy of his former home. Animated documentaries combining features of both genres was a rising trend in animation, Pikkov observed.

Pikkov's short was followed by Kadri Kõusaar's "Mother" ("Ema"), featuring Rakver Theatre actress Tiina Malberg in the leading role. "Mother" is a comic mystery about rash decisions made in pursuit of dreams whose consequences will haunt one for a long timet o come. The story centers on a mother, the full-time caretaker of her son who has been in a coma since being shot, who is faced with a whole small town full of people trying to solve the puzzle of what happened to her son.

In addition to the two Estonian films, the SFFLA also features one Lithuanian and two Latvian films.