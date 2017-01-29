Estonian films screened at LA festival
The 18th Scandinavian Film Festival Los Angeles (SFFLA), which kicked off on Saturday, featured two films by Estonian filmmakers.
According to the event website, the festival opened on Saturday with Norwegian documentary "The Crossing" ("Flukten"), which focuses on the perilous journey of a group of Syrians fleeing war and persecution. The two Estonian films were both screened on Saturday as well.
The first o the two, "An Empty Space," is a ten-minute animated documentary by Ülo Pikkov that tells the story of an Estonian Army officer who was absorbed into the Soviet Army following the Soviet Union's occupation of Estonia. The officer was sent to the front and taken prisoner by the Germans, freed sometime later. Following the war, afraid that he would be sent to prison or deported to Siberia, he built a hideout in a cellar where he spent ten years. So as not to go crazy, he crafted a miniature copy of his former home. Animated documentaries combining features of both genres was a rising trend in animation, Pikkov observed.
