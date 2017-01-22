logo
Two Estonian films to be screened at Scandinavian Film Festival in Los Angeles

A scene from Kadri Kõusaar's "Mother." (facebook.com)
Today 11:58
Source: BNS
Category: Culture

The Scandinavian Film Festival that began in Los Angeles on Saturday will feature two films by Estonian movie-makers.

The festival opens with the Norwegian documentary Flukten (The Crossing), which focuses on the perilous journey of a group of Syrians fleeing war and persecution.

The Estonian films will be screened on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first of them, “An Empty Space”, is a ten-minute animated documentary by Ülo Pikkov that tells the story of an Estonian Army officer who is absorbed into the Soviet Army after the Soviet Union occupies Estonia.

He is sent to the front, taken prisoner by the Germans, then freed a while later. After the war, afraid that he might be sent to prison or deported to Siberia, he builds a hideout in a cellar, where he spends 10 years. To stay sane, he builds a miniature copy of his former home. The animated documentary combining features of both genres was a rising trend in animation, Pikkov said.

Pikkov’s short will be followed by Kadri Kõusaar's “Mother”, with Rakvere Theater actress Tiina Mälberg as the titular mother. “Mother” is a mystery comedy about rash decisions made in pursuit of dreams the consequences of which will haunt the protagonists for a long time to come.

The story focuses on the mother, full-time caretaker of her son, who has been in a coma since he was shot. The mother is faced with a whole small town full of folks trying to solve the puzzle of what happened to her son.

The festival features one Lithuanian and two Latvian films as well.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Cultural events in Estonia

Latest news in culture

Last 24 hours