Musicians to pay tribute to Estonian composer Veljo Tormis

Estonian composer Veljo Tormis. (Postimees/Scanpix)

On Thursday, Jan. 26, musicians will pay tribute to the recently departed Estonian composer Veljo Tormis in "Reflections with Tormis' Music," an event organized on their own initiative, at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn.

Those to pay tribute to the composer include the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the Estonian National Male Choir (RAM), the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EFK), the Ellerhein Girls' Choir and the Estonian National Opera Boys' Choir as well as organists Piret Aidulo and Ene Salumäe and conductors Tõnu Kaljuste, Olari Elts, Mikk Üleoja, Ingrid Kõrvits and Hirvo Surva, announced the Estonian Composers' Union.

"Reflections with Tormis' Music," a one-hour free concert open to the public, will be produced under the cooperation of ERSO, Eesti Kontsert, EFK, the Estonian Music Council (EMN), the Association of Estonian Professional Musicians (EIL), the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EMTA) and the Estonian Composers' Union (EHL).

A condolence book will be placed in the lobby of the concert hall for guests to write in.