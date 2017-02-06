Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Weekly recommendations for the last day of January and first days of February. (culture.ee)

Weekly recommendations for cultural events taking place in Estonia this week as curated by and published in the Culture critics’ blog at culture.ee : "A great week for culture ahead of us offers quite an eclectic choice of events, so everyone should find something lovely to attend!"

Ongoing - Sunday, Feb. 19

"Wave on Parquet" by Peeter Ulas, Villu Jaanisoo and Maria Metsalu

Tallinn Art Hall Gallery

The exhibition includes the works of graphic artist Peeter Ulas (1934-2008), sculptor Villu Jaanisoo (1963) and performance artist Maria Metsalu (1990). The arryhtmia expressed in the title of the print produced by Ulas in 1979 is well-suited to be the common denominator of this exhibition in which works by Jaanisoo and Metsalu are displayed alongside his own. The carriers of emotion in these works are strikingly different, but the emotion itself — within the capabilities of the artist and the changing times — is surprisingly similar.

Ongoing - Saturday, Sept. 23

Exhibit "Today 50 Years Ago"

Long House, Museum of Hiiumaa, Kärdla

The exhibit focuses on 50 years ago — 1966-1967. The standard of living enjoyed by rural residents had remarkably improved compared to that of the two previous decades. Collective farms began to cope — the first evidence of this was increased construction activity. New factories and apartment buildings were built, changing the existing way of life.

Ongoing - Sunday, April 2

Festival "School Dance"

Various locations

The festival "School Dance" is the most popular and widely-attended annual dance event for children and youth in Estonia. Over the years, "School Dance" has become a dance festival familiar to everyone active in the field of dance and which has become a highlight of the year for young dancers.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, Saturday, Feb. 11, Friday, March 3

"Modigliani: The Cursed Artist"

Estonian National Opera, Tallinn

"Modigliani: The Cursed Artist" is Thomas Edur’s debut as stage director at the Estonian National Opera. The ballet tells the exciting story of the stormy life of Amedeo Modigliani (1884–1920), one of the most famous bohemian artists of the 20th century. His art forms a bridge between the generation of Cubists and the Art Deco painters of the 1920s. Legends are told about Modigliani’s life — his eccentric nature, his bragging, emotional twists, passionate affairs with writers Anna Akhmatova and Beatrice Hastings as well as artist Jeanne Hébuterne, a dream to scale Mount Parnassus, his rivalry with Picasso, health problems and the onset of tuberculosis that he tried to conceal with excessive use of alcohol and drugs — it all provides colourful material for the birth of an astonishing stage-work.

Mozart and Salieri, "The Impresario"

Small House, Theatre Vanemuine, Tartu

This year, the world celebrates the 260th anniversary of the birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. To mark the occasion, the Small House of Theatre Vanemuine will bring two short operas to the stage: a tragedy and a comedy, both tied to Mozart.

Friday, Feb. 3

Concert by Etnosfäär

Culture Club BAAS, Tallinn

Three musicians and three cognitions create a magical atmosphere, where folklore, jazz and electronics intertwine. Combining acoustic and electronic means, music is born with content drawn from folk music and form drawn from contemporary time.

Friday, Feb. 3 - Satuday, Feb. 11

10th Tallinn Winter Festival

Tallinn

At Tallinn Winter Festival, superb guest artists from abroad as well as outstanding and recognized Estonian musicians with whom PLMF has collaborated consistently for over ten years will give concerts. Since 2006, the festival has put the spotlight on those in need in Estonian society with the motto "Raise Your Eyes and Open Your Heart."

Saturday, Feb. 4

4th Estonian Jew’s Harp Festival

Café Sinilind, Tallinn

The 4th Estonian Jew’s Harp Festival invites all Jew’s harp owners to take their first steps playing the instrument with Estonia’s best Jew’s harp players. This year’s festival once again promises to assume international dimensions and will include workshops for beginners as well as more experienced players. An orchestra of Jew's harps will also be formed which will put on a concert.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Kolkja Sled 2017

Peipsimaa Visitor's Centre, Kolkja, Tartu County

People in Kolkja village on the western shore of Lake Peipus have ridden kicksleds for generations, and will be continuing the tradition this year as well. During Kolkja Sled, a day dedicated to kicksleds, villagers and visitors will hold friendly races along the village streets both individually and in teams.

Sunday, Feb. 5 - Monday, Feb. 6

Dance performance "Beautiful"

Vaba Lava/ Open Space, Tallinn

The artists have said about their performance "Beautiful" that it is about good things, happiness and the beauty that lives within everyone, as well as unforgettable situations in life and small miracles. This piece is about inner beauty that will hopefully still save the day.