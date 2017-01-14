ETV to air British miniseries 'Tutankhamun'

Four-part British miniseries "Tutankhamun" was produced in 2016. (Press photo)

2016 British historical drama "Tutankhamun," which will bring the search for the famous Egyptian pharaoh to its viewers, will kick off on ETV beginning on Saturday night.

The four-part miniseries follows the adventures of famous archaeologist Howard Carter in Egypt during World War I.

Against all expectations, Carter is searching the Valley of the Kings for the tomb of pharaoh Tutankhamun. While other archaeologists laugh at his theories, one man believes in him — fortune hunter and adventurer Lord Carnarvon risks his money and his good name in order to help Carter fulfill his dream.

The opening episode takes viewers to Egypt in 1905, where archaeology is the hobby of rich men. Howard Carter is a fanatic autodidact who has no respect for company but is spurred on by an interest in an ancient civilization. With the support of his sponsor's daughter, Carter takes off to search for the lost tomb until World War I postpones his plans for an unknown period of time.

"Tutankhamun" will air on ETV on Saturday nights at 9:35 p.m. beginning on Jan. 7, with reruns airing on Sunday evenings.