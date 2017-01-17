Estonian clown duo Piip ja Tuut put on record number of performances abroad

Estonian clown duo Piip ja Tuut in the kitchen.

Of their 264 performances in 2016, Piip ja Tuut put on 118 at their own Piip ja Tuut Playhouse, located on Tallinn’s Toompea Hill, and 146 elsewhere, including 30 performances in a total of eight countries around the world.

Last spring, Piip ja Tuut performed at the Bravo Festival in Helsinki and by fall the duo put on its first Finnish-language performance of "Piip ja Tuut in the Gingerbread Kitchen." The clowns also performed at festivals in Lithuania and Malta and put on Estonian-language performances in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Piip ja Tuut’s 2016 repertoire included 12 different performances, including three new programs, of which two were family-friendly and one was for adults. Latvian producer Lauris Gundars also brought Piip ja Tuut to the stage with Shakespeare’s "Hamlet," in which Siim Aimla, composer of the original soundtrack, also took part.

Haide Männamäe and Toomas Tross produced "Krimka!" (“Crime fiction!”) at Viljandi’s Ugala Theatre and "Ai Heit Mjuuzik" for Eesti Kontsert. Piip ja Tuut also put on the original works "Animals" and, in collaboration with the Siim Aimla Ensemble, "Lingonberry Jam and Roast Pork," based on children’s songs by Jarek Kasari, at the KUMU Auditorium in Tallinn.

Piip ja Tuut will be spending much of 2017 traveling the world as well, with performances scheduled in Helsinki in January, Sevran and Paris in February and Copenhagen and Riga in March. A longer tour of China’s bigger cities will kick off in May, which is scheduled to last, with breaks, through the end of the year. The duo also hopes to perform at a festival in Edinburgh in August.