Kaspar Jancis animated short 'Piano' wins award at international festival in St. Petersburg

Kaspar Jancis' "Piano" has won multiple awards since its release in 2015. ("Piano")

The animated short film "Piano" won a special jury prize at the 14th International Festival of Animation Arts "Multivision" in St. Petersburg.

"Piano" competed in the festival's short film category, where it was awarded a special jury prize for its and the prize was awarded for the film's complicated polyphony.

Jancis' 2015 animated short has previously won awards at other festivals in Russia, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece, as well as won the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's 2015 Animated Film of the Year.

"Piano" is a film without a main character whose characters' lives are intertwined in more or less dramatic fashion in a typical apartment block.

The film was produced by Eesti Joonisfilm with the support of the Estonian Film Institute and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.





Piano // Trailer from Eesti Joonisfilm on Vimeo.