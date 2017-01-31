Seaplane Harbour museum closed for renovations in February

Interior shot of the Seaplane Harbour museum in Tallinn. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Tallinn's Seaplane Harbour, a branch of the Estonian Maritime Museum, will be closed for renovations from Jan. 30 - Feb. 27.

Since its opening in 2012, Tallinn's Seaplane Harbour has been visited over one million times. "We can only be happy about that," said Estonian Maritime Museum director Urmas Dresen, who admitted that nonetheless this amount of traffic has left its mark on the building itself, which is why they decided to close the museum for renovations in February.

"Some repairwork is desperately needed and certain changes to the exhibits are planned as well," Dresen explained.

The Seaplane Harbour will be reopening its doors on Feb. 28. In the meantime, the Maritime Museum awaits all visitors to Fat Margaret's Tower.