Interactive map: The search for Europe's best young opera star

What country will Europe's — perhaps even the world's — best young opera star be from? We will find out in May, when Pärnu hosts the 10th Klaudia Taev International Competition for Young Opera Singers. ERR's online Culture portal has put together an interactive map following Estonian conductor Erki Pehk and Toomas Kuter, one of the heads of the competition, as they travel across Europe in search of the continent's top young talent.

Pehk and Kuter kicked off auditions for the spring competition in December already when they set off on one of two roadtrips across Europe seeking out the best young opera singers its various cities had to offer. Following a break for the holidays, the second roadtrip has been underway since Jan. 16.

