Rakvere theater sees 100,000 visitors in 2016

Rakvere Theatre's production of "At the End of the World" in Rakvere. Summer 2016. (Press materials)

2016 brought with it a number of changes for Rakvere Theatre — including the opening of its long-awaited new movie and rehearsal hall, designed by Raul Vaiksoo, in the fall, the international theater festival Baltoscandal as well as the large-scale summer production of "At the End of the World" — which helped the theater log over 100,000 visits during the year.

Last year, Rakvere Theatre gave a total of 343 performances, accounting for 71,170 of the year's visits. Combined with other events taking place at the theater, including film screenings, concerts, discussion evenings, "RT Presents" and other events, the theater logged a total of 115,740 visits in 2016.

The year's most successful production was its summer production of "At the End of the World" ("Maailma otsas"), whose 13 performances, involving 40 actors and staged in the courtyard of the Marger House on Rakvere's Pikk Street, were all sold out.

The 14th international theater festival Baltoscandal also took place in 2016, involving names such as Tim Etchells, Philippe Quesne, Ivana Müller, Showcase Beat Le Mot, NO99 and Renate Keerd and including performances, discussions, workshops, music and a traditional soccer match.

2017, which has already kicked off on Jan. 13 with a premiere of "It's All His" ("See kõik on tema"), will also feature two new summer productions, including "A Clockwork Orange" and work by English-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh.