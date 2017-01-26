Competition to fill top position of Estonian tax authority fails

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA). (Postimees/Scanpix)

The competition to find a new director general for the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has failed after no candidate made it to the final round thereof.

"No candidate made it to the last round of the competition to find the new director general of the MTA," Kristiina Tiimus, communications chief at the Government Office, which was conducting the competiton, told BNS. "Therefore, the competition has failed and a new competition will be announced."

After the deadline for applying for the director general position had been extended, a total of eight applications were received, three of which advanced to the second round.

Marek Helm, the authority's former director general, left the MTA to join the software and business consultancy company Nortal as director of the company's public finance and change management team in mid-January.