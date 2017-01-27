December industrial producer price index unchanged on month

Compared to the previous month, gas prices had gone down in December 2016. (Postimees/Scanpix)

According to a press release issued by Statistics Estonia on Friday, the producer price index of Estonia's industrial output remained completely unchanged in December 2016 compared to the previous month while experiencing a 2.5 percent change on year.

In December, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was influenced more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils and food products, but also by a decrease in the prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Compared to December 2015, the producer price index was influenced more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of food products and electronic equiment, but also by a decrease in prices in mining and quarrying.

December export, import price indexes

In December 2016, the export price index changed by 1.4 percent compared to November 2016 and 5.6 percent compared to December 2015.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products as well as forestry and leather products increased more than average in December, while the prices of electricity, textile products and chemical products decreased more than average.

In December of last year, the import price index changed by 1.3 percent compared to November 2016 and by 3 percent compared to December 2015.

Compared to the previous month, the prices of oil, agricultural and pharmaceutical products all increased more than average in December, while the prices of leather products, electricity and furniture decreased more than average.