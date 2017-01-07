logo
Eesti Energia’s waste-to-energy plant a continuing success

The Iru power plant on the outskirts of Tallinn. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 15:37
Source: BNS
Category: Business

The waste-to-energy unit at Eesti Energia’s Iru power plant produced 129 GWh of electricity and 292 GWh of heat energy in 2016, using 248,000 tons of household waste.

This is 3,000 tons more than the amount burned in 2015, the company reported. “While the amount of electricity produced by the waste incineration unit is practically the same as in 2015, we produced almost 8% more heat energy than last year,” Eesti Energia management member Raine Pajo said.

The output of the plant’s gas-fired water boilers and co-generation unit included, the Iru power plant sold 674 GWh of heat energy and 161 GWh of electricity this year.

In 2015, more than 308,000 tons of mixed municipal waste was produced in Estonia. The waste incineration unit of the Iru power plant is capable of converting up to 250,000 tons of it into energy every year.

The unit, at a cost of €105m, was completed in 2013. Since its entering into operation, disposal of waste at landfills has practically ended. In 2015, over 26,000 tons of waste was dumped in landfills, which is less than 10% of the total amount produced in a year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

See also

Add new comment

