LOT concludes code-sharing agreement with Lufthansa on Tallinn-Munich route

Munich Airport at night. Photo is illustrative. (KlausF/Wikimedia Commons)
12/19/2016 3:40 PM
Source: BNS
Category: Business

LOT Polish Airlines, strategic partner of Estonian flag carrier Nordica, and Germany's Lufthansa have concluded a code-sharing agreement for the Tallinn-Munich route operated by Nordica.

Munich is Lufthansa's second-largest hub, offering connections to Asia, North America, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Nordica said. Both Lufthansa and LOT are members of the Star Alliance and use the Miles&More bonus program.

"We are happy to be able to cooperate with Lufthansa through LOT," said Sven Kukemelk, chief of business development at Nordic Aviation Group, which operates under the Nordica brand. "This year has demonstrated the importance in Nordica's route network of the service from Tallinn to Munich as a principal hub. In 2016, people have flown via Munich to 180 different destinations across the world, including such faraway destinations as Cape Town and Cancun."

Nordica currently flies between Tallinn and Munich twice daily, in the morning and evening, arriving at Terminal 2 of the German airport. Lufthansa uses the same terminal, which makes for fast and smooth transfers, noted Nordica.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

