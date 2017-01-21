logo
Estonia's E-piim to sell €2m in cheese to Japan

Cheese being packed at an E-piim cheese factory. Photo is illustrative. (Margus Ansu/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 15:39
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Estonian dairy producer E-piim has signed an agreement worth two million euros according to which the company will deliver 500 tons of cheese to a Japanese partner in the first half of the year, while the Estonian company expects to enter into another agreement already during the second half, daily Postimees reported.

E-piim, which produces 8,000 tons of cheese per year, has entered into a long-term contract with a Japanese cooperation partner and will be delivering them 500 tons of Gouda cheese in the first half of 2017. According to E-piim CEO Jaanus Murakas, it is definitely great and important news as the company has worked hard for it and is finally seeing results.

According to Murakas, the company will deliver one container per week. The volume of the contract is approximately two million euros, and a new contract is planned to be signed in the second half of the year. Murakas could not say what the details of the next contract would be.

Previous Estonian dairies have sold only test batches of their products to Japan. This is the first such bigger long-term agreement with Japanese businesses.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

