Negotiations begin with land owners along Rail Baltic route

Map of Rail Baltic's route through Häädemeeste, Pärnu County. (Railbaltic.info)
Today 08:25
Category: Business

The Land Board took up negotiations with the owners of plots on the projected route of Rail Baltic in Pärnu County in mid-December. The first offers by the state to buy those plots are expected for the second quarter of 2017, negotiations in other counties will start in the second half of the year.

The plan is to get all matters related to land ownership settled by 2020. The currently ongoing negotiations started with land owners in Pärnu County’s southernmost municipality, Häädemeeste, where some 24 hectares of privately owned land are affected.

Most of the route through Häädemeeste will lead through forests that are owned by the state. Four wildlife crossings are planned for the area as well.

“In the process of acquiring the land, first the possibilities are analyzed for reparcelling, and in case this is possible, the land owner is made an offer,” head of the Land Board’s real estate administration department, Merje Krinal, told ERR on Monday.

According to Krinal, the board has begun to clarify the value of the plots along the new railway’s route. Currently they were waiting for offers by private firms for evaluation services, and as soon as the required legal changes entered into force would start making offers to the owners, she added, most likely beginning in the second quarter this year.

The projected route of Rail Baltic crosses 143 private plots in Pärnu County and a total of 203 hectares of privately owned land.

Depending on the project’s progress, similar negotiations in Rapla County would most likely start in the second half of the year, and those with land owners in Harju County after that, Krinal said. The plan was to finish the process by 2020.

More than 60% of the territory crossed by Rail Baltic consists of agricultural land and forests, of which a lot is already in the possession of the state. The project’s coordinator at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Kristjan Kaunissaare, has said that based on previous experience, they expected no more 5% of all land transactions to end up in forced expropriation.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

