Estonian presidency of EU likely to cause hike in hotel prices

Tallinn's iconic Viru Hotel, with St. Olaf's Church and Tallinn Bay visible in the background. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The Estonian presidency of the EU, which will last from July through December of this year, will bring scores of visitors to Estonia, all of whom must be accommodated as well. Hotel room rates will likely accordingly increase to above-average prices.

Once it became clear last summer that Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union would be bumped up by half a year, within a couple of months hotels in Tallinn began receiving bookings and inquiries, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"There have been noticeably more inquiries for this period than in previous years," said Peep Ehasalu, director of communications at Sokos Hotel Tallinn, who noted that July was typically the peak month for tourism in Estonia.

Tallinn's Radisson Blu Sky Hotel has also received its share of reservations for individuals and groups alike.

"Quite a lot of reservations have indeed been made for this period, but these bookings' final status currently remains unclear, as many guests' deadlines for reservation have not yet arrived," said Radisson Blu Sky hotel director Vitali Makejev.

While the occupancy rates for central Tallinn hotels is usually between 90-95 percent in July, Viru Hotel has predicted an increase of a few percent for this July. This means that prices will increase as well.

"Tallinn hasn't had list prices in years, which means that all prices depend on the period, the day of the week, the dates of events and everything else which affects tourism," Ehasalu explained.

"We are hoping that thanks to events, average prices in Tallinn hotels this year will be slightly higher than last year," Makejev commented.

The average regular price of a room at the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel is 109 euros per night. Makejev predicts that prices will increase 10-15 percent.

"If we recall Robbie Williams' big concert in Tallinn [in 2013], the closest hotel vacancies available were in Pärnu," Ehasalu noted. "The presidency of the EU is not a Robbie Williams concert, but it will nevertheless get some people moving and this will surely be reflected in prices."