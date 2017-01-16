logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

EU's highest increase in unemployment observed in Estonia

Job fair organized by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 16:19
Source: BNS
Category: Business

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area (EA19) was 9.8 percent in November 2016, stable compared to October and down 0.7 percent from November 2015. The unemployment rate increased the most in Estonia, however — by 1.1 percent.

The November unemployment rate was the lowest recorded in the euro area since July 2009, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 8.3 percent in November, down by 0.1 percent compared to the preceding month and 0.7 percent year over year.

Eurostat estimates that 20.4 million people were unemployed in the EU in November, 1.6 million fewer than in the same month a year earlier.

Year over year, the unemployment rate fell in 24 member states but increased from 6.3 to 7.4 percent in Estonia, from 13.2 to 14.2 percent in Cyprus, from 6.1 to 6.5 percent in Denmark and from 11.5 to 11.9 percent in Italy.

The largest decrease was registered in Croatia, where joblessness fell from 15.7 to 11.4 percent.

In November 2016, 4.3 million young persons under the age of 25 were without work in the EU, 137,000 fewer than in the same month a year prior; the unemployment rate of this age bracket was lowest in Germany at 6.7 percent and highest in Greece at 46.1 percent.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also