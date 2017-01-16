EU's highest increase in unemployment observed in Estonia

Job fair organized by the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area (EA19) was 9.8 percent in November 2016, stable compared to October and down 0.7 percent from November 2015. The unemployment rate increased the most in Estonia, however — by 1.1 percent.

The November unemployment rate was the lowest recorded in the euro area since July 2009, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 8.3 percent in November, down by 0.1 percent compared to the preceding month and 0.7 percent year over year.

Eurostat estimates that 20.4 million people were unemployed in the EU in November, 1.6 million fewer than in the same month a year earlier.

Year over year, the unemployment rate fell in 24 member states but increased from 6.3 to 7.4 percent in Estonia, from 13.2 to 14.2 percent in Cyprus, from 6.1 to 6.5 percent in Denmark and from 11.5 to 11.9 percent in Italy.

The largest decrease was registered in Croatia, where joblessness fell from 15.7 to 11.4 percent.

In November 2016, 4.3 million young persons under the age of 25 were without work in the EU, 137,000 fewer than in the same month a year prior; the unemployment rate of this age bracket was lowest in Germany at 6.7 percent and highest in Greece at 46.1 percent.