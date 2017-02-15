logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Kazakh business interested in Estonian shale oil plant technology

A VKG refinery in Kohta-Järve. (Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 11:35
Category: Business

Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) has begun negotiations for the implementation of shale oil plant technology in Kazakhstan.

Representatives of Kazakh business On-Olzha have expressed interest in the Petroter oil refining technology utilized by three VKG oil plants.

On-Olzha owns a large coal quarry whose output is delivered to Kazakhstan, Russian, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to On-Olzha director Marat Nabijev, the Estonian-developed technology was of particular interest due to its efficacy. "The fact that it is possible to utilize mineral resources so effectively in the production of both oil and inexpensive electricity interested us a great deal," said Nabijev. "VKG is at a very good level in terms of technological development; I can confirm this as I have studied this subject throughout the world."

Oil shale, of which the country has an 5-6 billion tons according to different estimates, has recently begun to receive more attention in Kazakhstan. By comparison, Estonia's oil shale reserves total approximately one billion tons.

The director of On-Olzha, however, said that they were not planning on discussing the oil shale industry. "Every businessman must focus on that which is their trump card," Nabijev said. "We have a quarry with enough coal to last a hundred years and we will focus on that."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also