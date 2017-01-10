Jet in Nordica livery. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Nordic Aviation Group, Estonia’s state-owned airline operating under the Nordica brand, has filed an application with the regulator for permission to hand over 49% of its stake in its subsidiary Regional Jet to its strategic partner, Polish carrier LOT.

The parties filed a notice of consolidation on Dec. 30. According to the notice, Nordic Aviation Group and Polish carrier Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A. would like to take control of the Regional Jet OÜ together. Regional Jet is fully owned by Nordic Aviation Group.

Nordica announced at the beginning of November 2016 that its cooperation with Slovenian Adria Airways was coming to an end, and that it was about to enter into a strategic partnership with LOT, using the latter’s commercial platform, ticketing system, and airline code.

The carrier said at the time that it was planning to expand the fleet of its subsidiary Regional Jet by three planes during 2017 and eventually to 20 to 25 planes by 2020 in cooperation with its new partner. As part of their strategic cooperation, LOT will acquire 49% of the shares in Regional Jet.

Polish state-owned carrier LOT operates 200 flights to 60 destinations on four continents every day and carries about five million passengers a year.