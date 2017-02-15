logo
Three companies invited to operate ferries Soela, Runoö

Ruhnu ferry "Runö" in Pärnu Harbor. (Pärnu Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 10:36
Category: Business

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications have invited AS Kihnu Veeteed, OÜ TS Laevad and AS Saaremaa Shipping Company to participate in a procurement for a direct contract.

On Wednesday morning, representatives of the Estonian Maritime Administration, Kihnu Veeteed and Saaremaa Shipping company will be meeting at Baltic Workboats Shipyard in Saaremaa, reported regional paper Meie Maa.

The ministry is accepting cost proposals for the operation of both the Sõru-Triigi line connecting Saaremaa and Hiiumaa and the Ruhnu line connecting the small island to the Estonian mainland, the deadline for submission for which is Feb. 14. The ministry will thereafter make a decision within 14 days. The evaluation criterion will be the lowest price.

According to ministry spokesperson Rasmus Ruuda, direct contracts are allowed in the EU and thus also in Estonia in instances where transport services on inland waterways or Estonian territorial waters does not exceed 300,000 kilometers in total distance traveled per year.

"It is smaller on both the Ruhnu and Sõru-Triigi ferry lines," Ruuda noted. "Specifically, it is nearly 24,600 kilometers on the Ruhnu line and nearly 12,600 kilometers on the Sõru-Triigi line."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

