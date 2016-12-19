Gallery: Ferry Leiger christened at Old City Harbour

The new ferry Leiger, named after a mythological figure native to the island of Hiiumaa, was christened at Tallinn's Old City Harbour on Monday. Hiiumaa historian and cultural researcher Helgi Põllo was chosen as godmother of the new vessel.

The Leiger will begin to serve passengers on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa line connecting the Estonian mainland to Hiiumaa. It is expected to enter into service shortly before Christmas.

The Leiger, one of the two vessels to be built by Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, was the first of the four ferries ordered by TS Laevad, the ferry-operating subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Port of Tallinn, to be completed and arrive in Estonia.

The Tõll, built by Poland's Remontowa Shipyard, is expected to follow within the next few weeks.