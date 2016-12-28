Court halts government plan to hand wind farm plot over to Eesti Energia

Wind farm in Aulepa, Lääne County. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Tallinn Administrative Court has suspended the Estonian government's decision to hand the Tootsi Suursoo wind farm property over to state-owned energy firm Eesti Energia without an auction to establish market terms.

The court suspended the validity of the government's Dec. 9 order and applied initial legal protection for 30 days initially, adding a notation of prohibition to the Tootsi wind farm property for the benefit of private wind farm deveoper AS Raisner.

The proceeding will continue in administrative court.

The Estonian Wind Technology Association recently filed a complaint with the European Commission against alleging that the decision of the Estonian government to give the Tootsi wind farm property to state-owned energy company Eesti Energia for free constitutes unlawful state aid.