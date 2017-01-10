logo
Lux Express subsidiary’s license remains suspended, company working to solve the problem

Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 11:31
Category: Business

After the suspension of their Russian subsidiary’s international license on Monday, transport company Lux Express continues its service on the Helsinki-St. Petersburg line by asking passengers to get off the bus, cross the border on foot, and get on another bus on the other side.

As only the company’s Russian subsidiary ZAO Evrolains is affected, Lux Express has been able to continue the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route with its own vehicles, it reported on Tuesday.

The Russian border guard had refused to let the company’s buses on its Helsinki-St. Petersburg line cross the border on Monday evening, saying that the authorities had suspended the license of Lix Express’ Russian subsidiary.

All trips on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg line were operating as scheduled, Lux Express said. At the Finnish-Russian border, passengers were asked to get off the bus on the Finnish side, cross the border, and get on replacement buses on the Russian side, which would then take them to their destination.

Lux Express’ sales manager, Sander Lõhmus, confirmed on Tuesday that the Russian authorities had suspended their subsidiary’s license. The reason for this step according to Lõhmus is that ZAO Evrolains failed to meet regulations in some minor points. The shortcomings had been officially noted on Dec. 26, but didn’t affect the comfort and safety of passengers, Lõhmus said.

The company apologized for any inconveniences caused. ZAO Evrolains has three months to fix the issue.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

See also

