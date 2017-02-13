logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Bank of Estonia buys €203 million in bonds in January

Rait Roosve, head of the Cash and Infrastructure Department, introducing the new 50-euro note at the Bank of Estonia. Photo is illustrative. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 18:23
Source: BNS
Category: Business

The Bank of Estonia bought €203 million's worth of bonds as part of the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank (ECB) in January.

The value of the central bank's asset purchase portfolio totaled €3.4 billion at year-end, it stands on the website of the Bank of Estonia.

The portfolio contains €62 million's worth of bonds of the Estonian state-owned electricity and gas transmission system operator Elering, which have not been among the purchases made by the central bank since May 2016. As of June last year, six central banks started acquiring corporate bonds on behalf of all euro area central banks.

Of Estonian companies, Elering and Eesti Energia meeet the terms of the ECB asset purchase program and their bonds are now bought by the Bank of Finland. In addition, corporate bonds are eing bought by the central banks of Belgium, Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

The expanded asset purchase program began in March 2015, with central banks of the eurozone buying €60 billion's worth of assets every month. The purchases were to continue until at least September 2016 and in any case go on until a lasting correction in inflation was apparent in line with the aim of the ECB to achieve inflation rates below but close to 2 percent over the medium term. The program was later extended until at least March 2017.

In April 2016, a decision of the ECB took effect to expand the program up to €80 billion's worth of bonds per month and to include in the program the bonds of investment-grade companies, with the exception of commercial banks.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (4)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also