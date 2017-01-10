logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Liviko moves to have second cartel case closed

Liviko production line (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 17:49
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Defense lawyers in alcoholic beverages producer Liviko’s second competition case on Tuesday applied for the criminal case to be closed in the Harju county court. The court is expected to hand down its decision in mid-January.

The defense argues that the criminal case’s limitation period has expired. The court is to announce its decision regarding the request on Jan. 11.

At the end of October the prosecutor’s office submitted an updated list of charges, which is why hearings were suspended to give the defense time to study the new material.

The defendants pleaded not guilty in the trial that began in August last year. Liviko together with four individuals is accused of having fixed prices in a way that undermined competition. Two of the individuals are employees of Liviko, and two of them part of a business deleted from the commercial register by now.

The criminal investigation was opened in 2014, the act allegedly committed in 2011, according to the charges sheet.

The charges brought against the accused concern communication between Liviko and the now liquidated OÜ Aldar Eesti with the intent to undermine competition in their common market. Liviko has denied any wrongdoing.

“The charges have been separated from the so-called retail chain competition case to prevent them from being dumped as a result of the expiry of the limitation period, and they too have to do with an exchange of messages of about five years ago, so effectively this is not a new case,” Erki Kergandberg, lawyer for Liviko, was quoted saying by BNS.

Liviko was previously charged as a business in the so-called vodka cartel case, which the Tallinn appeals court decided to terminate last year. The chief prosecutor’s office then took the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the matter had not expired, and ordered the circuit court to examine the case again.

The circuit court on Dec. 15 upheld the ruling of the first-tier Harju county court of April 2015 that found Liviko and several large retail chains guilty of having formed a cartel to fix prices. After that, the defendants announced they would take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (5)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also