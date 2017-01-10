Liviko moves to have second cartel case closed

Liviko production line (Postimees/Scanpix)

Defense lawyers in alcoholic beverages producer Liviko’s second competition case on Tuesday applied for the criminal case to be closed in the Harju county court. The court is expected to hand down its decision in mid-January.

The defense argues that the criminal case’s limitation period has expired. The court is to announce its decision regarding the request on Jan. 11.

At the end of October the prosecutor’s office submitted an updated list of charges, which is why hearings were suspended to give the defense time to study the new material.

The defendants pleaded not guilty in the trial that began in August last year. Liviko together with four individuals is accused of having fixed prices in a way that undermined competition. Two of the individuals are employees of Liviko, and two of them part of a business deleted from the commercial register by now.

The criminal investigation was opened in 2014, the act allegedly committed in 2011, according to the charges sheet.

The charges brought against the accused concern communication between Liviko and the now liquidated OÜ Aldar Eesti with the intent to undermine competition in their common market. Liviko has denied any wrongdoing.

“The charges have been separated from the so-called retail chain competition case to prevent them from being dumped as a result of the expiry of the limitation period, and they too have to do with an exchange of messages of about five years ago, so effectively this is not a new case,” Erki Kergandberg, lawyer for Liviko, was quoted saying by BNS.

Liviko was previously charged as a business in the so-called vodka cartel case, which the Tallinn appeals court decided to terminate last year. The chief prosecutor’s office then took the case to the Supreme Court, which ruled that the matter had not expired, and ordered the circuit court to examine the case again.

The circuit court on Dec. 15 upheld the ruling of the first-tier Harju county court of April 2015 that found Liviko and several large retail chains guilty of having formed a cartel to fix prices. After that, the defendants announced they would take the matter to the Supreme Court.