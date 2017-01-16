logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonian freight transit operator Transiidikeskus sees 8% growth in freight flows in 2016

Shipping containers at the Transiidikeskus container terminal at Muuga Harbour. Jan. 21, 2013. (Toomas Huik/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 17:09
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Terminals of the Estonian transit operator Transiidikeskus AS handled a total of 2.8 million tons of goods last year, 7.9 percent more than in 2015.

The container terminal at the port of Muuga handled 200,257 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo, 2.9 percent less than the year before, while the total weight of goods transported in containers increased 1.7 percent, the company said.

Transiidikeskus' general goods terminal handled 651,792 tons of piece and bulk goods, an increase of 35.4 percent from the previous year.

"Looking back at the past year's results, we're especially pleased that we managed to increase the freight turnover of the general gods terminal by more than a third," Transiidikeskus CEO Erik Laidvee said.

The transport operator is unhappy about the continued decline in container traffic, however. "We have analyzed the reasons for the drop and adjusted emphases in our long-term strategy accordingly," he noted. "The two main goals in 2017 are to launch the Muuga-Vuosaari ConRo shipping route and north-south and south-north container train traffic."

Transiidikeskus is eyeing an at least 15 percent increase in its terminals' total freight turnover this year. The company will continue investment in expanding infrastructure and acquiring new loading equipment. Three new warehouses to be finished in March at the latest will also raise the total area of enclosed storage space to 75,000 square meters.

Transiidikeskuse AS is a specialized container and general goods terminal operator at Estonia's main merchant port of Muuga, situated on the Gulf of Finland east of the capital of Tallinn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also