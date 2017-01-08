Peat extraction volume to rise to 2.85 million tons in 2017

Estonian peat. (Postimees/Scanpix)

The government approved the hike in peat mining amounts at the end of December, taking into account peat miners' need to develop production, the government's press service said.

Annual extraction volumes will increase to a degree which generally is not sufficient for opening up a new peat field but allows to intensify current operations. This in turn will speed up exhaustion and rehabilitation of existing peat fields.

The Ministry of the Environment has prepared lists of areas suitable for extracting peat and those spoiled by mining and abandoned based on studies carried out over the last decade, thus determining areas and deposits where peat extraction will be environmentally possible in the future.