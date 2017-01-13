Consumer price index increases by 0.1% in 2016

Tallinn in winter. The price of heat energy plays a big role in the lives of consumers, as Estonia's cold winters mean increased spending. Depending on the heating system and insulation of a house, utility costs alone can eat up a significant part of someone's pension in the winter months. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The overall increase of consumer prices in Estonia was 0.1% in 2016, although the increase was markedly higher in several product categories, Statistics Estonia reported on Friday.

Alcohol and tobacco became more expensive. The annual change of the consumer price index was mainly influenced by alcoholic beverages and tobacco, with a 6.7% increase in the prices of alcoholic beverages, and a 5.5% increase in the prices of tobacco products.

Electricity, heat energy and fuels also had a bigger impact on the index. Electricity was more expensive, while heat and gas were cheaper. While heat energy became 9.1% cheaper and the price of pipeline gas dropped by 20.1%, the price of electricity increased by 2% for private consumers.

Based on the comparison of annual averages, motor fuel was 4% cheaper than in 2015 despite a rise in prices towards the end of the year.

In food products, the prices of processed fruit and sugar increased the most, namely by 21%. The prices of low-fat milk and fresh vegetables decreased the most, with a 10% and 7% difference, respectively.

In in the last month of the year, the overall price increase was 0.4% compared to November, and 2.2% year on year. Different from the numbers for the whole year, this hike was driven by higher fuel prices. The price of petrol increased by 5%, diesel by 5.6%.