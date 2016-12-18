Enterprise Estonia budget to increase 18% to €201m in 2017

Enterprise Estonia. (EAS homepage)

The supervisory board of Enterprise Estonia (EAS) endorsed the business support agency's action plan as well as its budget for the next year, the latter of which is slated to grow 18 percent to almost 201 million euros.

"The aim of Enterprise Estonia activities is to help Estonian entrepreneurs earn more income by selling products and services with higher value added," said Sille Talvet-Unt, board chairman of the Estonian foundation. "Our principal services are oriented toward achieving this goal and we plan to maintain and reinforce this direction."

The foundation aims to help increase the export revenues of companies in the agency's customer portfolio to 7.8 billion euros in 2017. One major goal is also to increase the value added of Estonian companies, which could reach the level of 33,000 euros per employee.

"Enterprise Estonia as a whole is amid a process of change," Talvet-Unt said. "By the end of the first quarter of 2017 we will work out a detailed plan regarding how to be the best possible partner to companies with development and export potential as well as provide the most value to the Estonian economy."