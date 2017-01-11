logo
Nortal to develop system for work licensing, permits for Oman

Nortal headquarters in Tallinn, pictured under its pre-2012 merger name Webmedia. (Wikimedia Commons)
Today 13:12
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Estonian technology company Nortal signed a contract this week iwth the Minister of Manpower and the Information Technology Authority (ITA) of Oman to develop a system for work licensing and permits in order to make processes and service delivery there seamless as well as more transparent. The 9.4 million euro project will run for two years.

Peeter Smitt, Nortal's managing director for the Middle East region, said that the aim of the project is to reform the processes related to managing foreign labor in Oman — from simplifying the application phase to enabling the ministry to better plan and manage the processes.

"This is a significant e-government project that will serve a wide range of citizens and transform the service," said Smitt.

Development work will start on March 2 and the system is expected to be completed in two years.

In July 2016, Nortal finalized a major government project in Oman titled Invest Easy, creating a single point of access to all government e-services for entrepreneurs. The goal of the project led by Oman's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the ITA was to transform the way businesses operate in Oman by spearheading the first true e-government initiative in that country.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

