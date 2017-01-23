Port of Tallinn ordered to pay €25,000 to former manager suspected of corruption

Allan Kiil. Kiil is suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros during his time as manager of AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn). (Postimees/Scanpix)

Former manager of state-owned ports operator AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn), Alan Kiil, who is himself suspected of having accepted bribes in the millions of euros, took his former employer to court last year and has now been granted compensation for the way his contract was terminated.

The Harju County court decided in favor of Kiil, who took AS Tallinna Sadam to court in September last year over the way his employment contract had been terminated following his arrest in connection with a sizeable corruption case.

The court ordered AS Tallinna Sadam to pay Kiil €24,779.76. The port operator will also have to carry the trial costs in the amount of €6,462, the court confirmed. The company has 30 days to contest the decision.

According to the investigation of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kiil accepted bribes in the amount of several million euros, and Kaljurand in the amount of several hundred thousand euros.

The two were arrested on Aug. 26, 2015, but in the meantime have been released again. The investigation is led by the Office of the Prosecutor General, and carried out by the Internal Security Service (ISS).

Several individuals in the logistics business in Estonia as well as abroad have come under suspicion of corruption in connection with the case, or of having arranged bribes. The case is to reach court within the first half of 2017.