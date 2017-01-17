logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Institute of Economic Research carefully optimistic about 2017

Growing painfully slowly, in 2017 the Estonian economy will largely depend on its exporters' ability to sell on markets abroad. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 14:21
Category: Business

According to the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI), the situation of the Estonian economy remained more or less the same throughout 2016, with slower economic growth than had been expected.

EKI’s experts see the reason for this in the generally slower growth worldwide, as well as in continuing geopolitical problems, which have kept affecting demand in the markets of Estonia’s main trading partners.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, what had been positive was that private consumption had increased, inflation had remained low, participation in the labour market had increased slightly, and salaries had grown.

On EKI’s indicator, the Estonian economy stood at 5.2 points in December, 0.2 points better than after the institute’s analysis in September 2016. If its experts, 11% assessed the current state of the economy as good, 84% said it was satisfactory, and 5% thought it was in bad shape.

Low investment was stressed to be the one continuing disappointment, though the situation had improved slightly compared to earlier analyses.

While the institute had been optimistic about 2016, the actual developments had been “insufficient”, its experts stated. The stagnation of external demand as well as general insecurity across markets was quoted as the main reason.

EKI’s outlook for the coming six months is “optimistic”, at 5.8 points indicating a slight increase.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also