Tallink reduces share capital

Tallink ferries seen departing toward Helsinki. (Siim Lõvi/ERR,)

After the owners of the company decided to decrease its share capital at their annual general meeting in June this year, shipper AS Tallink Grupp paid out about €40.2m, or six cents per share.

While this year’s dividend in the amount of €13.4m was paid out in early July, according to the law three months have to pass between entering the lower share capital in the commercial register and the related payment to shareholders. This is why the payment was set for the last month of the year.

The list of shareholders entitled to the money paid out was fixed already on Jun. 30, 2016.