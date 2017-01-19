logo
Port of Tallinn corruption case to reach court this year

Prosecutor General Lavly Perling (ERR)
Today 16:31
Category: Business

Prosecutor General Lavly Perling confirmed on Thursday that the Port of Tallinn corruption case would reach court within the first half of 2017. The work leading up to the trial included international efforts, including Poland, Turkey, and Norway.

In an interview with daily Eesti Päevaleht, Perling said that working with Turkey had been difficult, as the country currently had other problems to deal with.

Perling also said that she didn’t think the investigation had taken the Office of the Prosecutor General too long, seeing as in any country cases involving corruption and the authorities could typically take years.

Up to now, three people suspected of having accepted bribes had been heard, another four was suspected of having paid bribes, and four of aiding in it. Former Port of Tallinn managers Alan Kiili, Ain Kaljurand, and Martin Paide are suspected of corruption.

Several individuals in the logistics business in Estonia as well as abroad have come under suspicion of corruption in connection with the case, or of having arranged bribes.

According to the investigation of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Kiili accepted bribes in the amount of several million euros, and Kaljurand in the amount of several hundred thousand euros.

The two were arrested on Aug. 26, 2015, but in the meantime have been released again. The investigation is led by the Office of the Prosecutor General, and carried out by the Internal Security Service (ISS).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

