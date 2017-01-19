logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Polish authority grants license to Estonian Inbank

One of Inbank's founders, Priit Põldoja. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 15:48
Category: Business

Poland’s financial inspection authority gave Estonian financial services provider Inbank the permission to take up business in the Polish market, the company reported on Thursday.

Inbank will offer its full range of products there, including savings, consumer loans, and payment by installments. Its legal format will be that of a local subsidiary of the Estonian parent company.

Currently the Polish team was eight strong, the bank said. The branch will be run by Maciej Pieczkowski, who previously worked for Polish Bank BPH, a subsidiary of GE Capital.

According to Pieczkowski, the time was right for a new bank to enter the market. The local economy was characterized by several positive factors, including a forecast 3% GDP growth, increasing consumer confidence, salaries of households on an upward trend, and access to loans in an environment with low interest rates.

Inbank’s CEO, Jan Andresoo, added that Poland was one of Europe’s currently most dynamic markets for consumer credit services. The total market size surpassed €35bn, and the credit quality on the whole was improving as well.

Inbank, registered as a bank since April 2015, offers its services online as well as through partners. Together with its partners, the company has some 160,000 client agreements in place in Estonia.

Jan Andresoo and Priit Põldoja are the driving force behind Inbank. Both originate from one of Estonia's great 1990s success stories, Hansabank (now the local subsidiary of Swedbank).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also