Interchemie Eesti considers relocating to Lithuania

Interchemie are complaining about the time the State Agency of Medicines needs to process licence applications. (AFP/Scanpix)

The producer of generic veterinary pharmaceuticals has been at odds with the state since the mid-2000s, when the Estonian State Agency of Medicines decided against extending some of its marketing licences.

The company took up operations in 1999 and held 74 marketing licences in Estonia in 2002. When the State Agency of Medicines took over the regulation of veterinary drugs, Interchemie lost the majority of its licences, daily Postimees wrote on Tuesday.

“Considering that processing the last marketing licence took 32 instead of the allowed seven months, and if the restoration of our suspended licences proceeds at the same speed, all of it will take some 200 years,” regional director of Interchemie, Sander Murumets, said. The attitude of officials and the insecurity influenced investors’ decisions a lot more than the new Estonian brand, he added.

According to Veiko Saluste, who owns 49 percent of the company, they are planning a new production facility, which would mean an investment of about €15 million, as well as 150-200 new jobs. They now had to choose between Estonia and Lithuania. Currently they could get their licences processed a lot faster there, at an average of six to nine months.

The Ministry of Social Affairs’ deputy secretary general for health, Maris Jesse, said that the rules and terms were the same everywhere in the European Union, including Lithuania. Naturally they were interested that pharmaceutical production would continue in Estonia, she said, but there could be no exceptions in terms of regulations.