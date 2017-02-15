logo
Increased gas prices reflect new excise duty

Gas prices at a Statoil gas station on Tuesday evening. Feb. 7, 2017. (ERR)
Today 09:23
Category: Business

The increased gas prices seen at most gas station chains in Estonia reflect the newly increased excise duty rate by now as well, which went into effect last Wednesday.

While gas and diesel prices still fell between €1.148-1.168 per liter over the weekend, the majority of gas station chains boosted prices to €1.229 per liter on Tuesday morning and further to €1.259 per liter by that afternoon.

Risto Sülluste, marketing and communications manager for Neste Eesti AS, told ERR that the new excise duty rate has already applied to all fuel dispensed from the Neste terminal beginning Feb. 1.

"The reason why gas prices did not increase in leaps and bounds immediately after Feb. 1 was because gas stations still had some reserves and fuel with the new excise duty rate did not reach all of our gas stations at once," Sülluste explained. "The higher excise duty rate has been fully implemented by today."

Alan Vaht, head of fuel purchasing at Olerex, likewise confirmed that current gas and diesel fuel prices now reflect the increased excise duty rate.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

