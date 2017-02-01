logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Bank of Estonia: Share of contactless cards increasing

Swedbank's new contactless Debit Card Plus. (Juss Saksa/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 18:09
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Three Estonian banks began issuing contactless bank cards in 2016 which by the end of the year accounted for 4 percent of all bank cards. It is expected that by the end of the year, 80 percent of all card payment terminals will be able to handle contactless payments.

According to a press release by Estonia's central bank, the majority of new bank cards issued now are contactless. Swedbank, LHV and Nordea began issuing contactless cards last year and SEB is to begin doing so this year as well.

For a contactless payment to be made using a card, the payment terminal must enable NFC (near field communication) payments. At the end of 2016, around one third of Estonia's approximately 35,000 payment terminals enabled contactless payments. The bank estimates that some 80 percent of terminals should enable contactless payments by the end of this year and all terminals should be able to handle them by 2020, Tiina Soosalu, a specialist at Swedbank's Payment and Settlement Systems Department, said.

Contactless cards can be used without a PIN code for payments of up to €25 in most euro area countries, although the limit may vary by country. Banks in Estonia have agreed to initially set the limit at €10, as card payments of up to €10 account for more than 60 percent of all card payments. The PIN code being required after every few transactions or after a certain amount has been spent will help to ensure that a given contactless card does in fact belong to the person using it. Estonian banks may choose to raise the maximum payment amount by joint agreement in the future.

The banks note that they have heard concerns that contactless cards can be activated by a payment terminal and the cardholder may unwittingly end up making someone else's payment. For the contactless payment to work, however, the card must be held approximately two centimters away from the terminal, which will not debit the same amount from the card twice. Cardholders are advised nonetheless that if they have lost their contactless card, they should contact their bank immediately in order to cancel the card. It is also possible to place a daily limit on the card and, if desired, disable its contactless function entirely.

As of the end of 2016, banks in Estonia had issued 1.8 million bank cards, 82 percent of which were debit cards.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also