Bank of Estonia: Share of contactless cards increasing

Swedbank's new contactless Debit Card Plus. (Juss Saksa/Postimees/Scanpix)

Three Estonian banks began issuing contactless bank cards in 2016 which by the end of the year accounted for 4 percent of all bank cards. It is expected that by the end of the year, 80 percent of all card payment terminals will be able to handle contactless payments.

According to a press release by Estonia's central bank, the majority of new bank cards issued now are contactless. Swedbank, LHV and Nordea began issuing contactless cards last year and SEB is to begin doing so this year as well.

For a contactless payment to be made using a card, the payment terminal must enable NFC (near field communication) payments. At the end of 2016, around one third of Estonia's approximately 35,000 payment terminals enabled contactless payments. The bank estimates that some 80 percent of terminals should enable contactless payments by the end of this year and all terminals should be able to handle them by 2020, Tiina Soosalu, a specialist at Swedbank's Payment and Settlement Systems Department, said.

Contactless cards can be used without a PIN code for payments of up to €25 in most euro area countries, although the limit may vary by country. Banks in Estonia have agreed to initially set the limit at €10, as card payments of up to €10 account for more than 60 percent of all card payments. The PIN code being required after every few transactions or after a certain amount has been spent will help to ensure that a given contactless card does in fact belong to the person using it. Estonian banks may choose to raise the maximum payment amount by joint agreement in the future.

The banks note that they have heard concerns that contactless cards can be activated by a payment terminal and the cardholder may unwittingly end up making someone else's payment. For the contactless payment to work, however, the card must be held approximately two centimters away from the terminal, which will not debit the same amount from the card twice. Cardholders are advised nonetheless that if they have lost their contactless card, they should contact their bank immediately in order to cancel the card. It is also possible to place a daily limit on the card and, if desired, disable its contactless function entirely.

As of the end of 2016, banks in Estonia had issued 1.8 million bank cards, 82 percent of which were debit cards.