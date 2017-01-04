Efficiency of Port of Tallinn continues to increase, more than ten million passengers in 2016

Ferries docked at the Port of Tallinn. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

State-owned company Port of Tallinn had completed the first phase of its Twin Port joint infrastructure development project with the port of Helsinki, BNS reported on Tuesday. Twin Port aims to increase the passenger capacity and effectiveness of the two ports.

The project included a new traffic arrangement in Tallinn’s Old Town Harbor, the reconstruction of quays, and the construction of new access ramps. Partially funded by the European Union, it was completed to the extent of 85%, while the budget period was due to end on Dec. 31, BNS reported.

Specifically, the delays had to do with traffic solutions in the vicinity of terminals A and D, Hele-Mai Metsal, head of the infrastructure development department at Port of Tallinn, said.

The total cost of the project is €8.9m, of which EU support makes up €1.8m.

Another similar project, Twin Port 2, also co-financed by the EU, will extend the D Terminal of the Old Town Harbor and see a parking garage built next to it. There will also be a pedestrian bridge between terminals A and D across the Admiralty Inlet. Port of Tallinn has already built a wastewater facility that will increase the amount of wastewater from ships it can accept by 100 cubic meters to up to 1,200 cubic meters per hour next year.

The total investment of Port of Tallinn under the project is €17.6m.

Port of Tallinn reported also on Tuesday that they had already received more than ten million passengers this year, at an increase of 4% compared to 2015.