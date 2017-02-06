State revenue up by over 7 percent in 2016

Euro bills. Photo is illustrative. (PA Wire/Scanpix)

According to the Ministry of Finance, the state received a total of €8.58 billion in revenue in 2016, an increase of €603.1 million or 7.6 percent more over the previous year.

A total of €7.53 billion in taxes, including to local governments, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF), the Health Insurance Fund and other taxes transferable to other institutions, were paid to the Estonian state last year, representing a 5.7-percent or €404.1 million increase over 2015.

Social tax receipts increased by 6.5 percent to €2.55 billion and VAT receipts increased 5.7 percent to €1.96 billion. Excise duties also increased by 11.2 percent year over year to €970.5 million; this increase was influenced by the stockpiling of both alcohol and fuel preceding the excise duty hikes that went into effect at the beginning of 2017.

A total of €1.26 billion in taxes to local governments, the EUIF, the Health Insurance Fund as well as those taxes transferable to other institutions were received in 2016, marking a 6.5 percent increase over the previous year.