logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Ericsson and Telia planning to launch 5G networks in Stockholm and Tallinn in 2018

Ericsson's factory in Tallinn is playing a major part in Estonia's exports. (Postimees/Scanpix)
12/20/2016 9:55 AM
Category: Business

Networking and telecommunications multinational Ericsson is planning to establish 5G mobile networks in Stockholm and Tallinn in 2018.

As ERR’s “Aktuaalne Kaamera” newscast reported on Monday, Ericsson’s cooperation with network provider Telia will result in 5G networks in Stockholm and Tallinn, most likely to be made available in 2018. Lars Ottoson, who is in charge of Ericsson’s production facilities in Estonia, said that the company was planning to hire hardware as well as software engineers for the project.

Currently Ericsson employs roughly 1,300 people in Estonia. According to Ottoson, the company is hiring for other positions outside engineering as well, and was using local suppliers. At the same time, Ottoson didn’t want to name an exact number.

The eventual number of jobs depended a lot on the products and their implementation plans, as well as on fluctuating production volumes, Ottoson added.

In October Ericsson announced that it would lay off up to 4,000 employees in Sweden, and move the bulk of its production to China, as well as some of it to Estonia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also