Ericsson and Telia planning to launch 5G networks in Stockholm and Tallinn in 2018

Ericsson's factory in Tallinn is playing a major part in Estonia's exports. (Postimees/Scanpix)

Networking and telecommunications multinational Ericsson is planning to establish 5G mobile networks in Stockholm and Tallinn in 2018.

As ERR’s “Aktuaalne Kaamera” newscast reported on Monday, Ericsson’s cooperation with network provider Telia will result in 5G networks in Stockholm and Tallinn, most likely to be made available in 2018. Lars Ottoson, who is in charge of Ericsson’s production facilities in Estonia, said that the company was planning to hire hardware as well as software engineers for the project.

Currently Ericsson employs roughly 1,300 people in Estonia. According to Ottoson, the company is hiring for other positions outside engineering as well, and was using local suppliers. At the same time, Ottoson didn’t want to name an exact number.

The eventual number of jobs depended a lot on the products and their implementation plans, as well as on fluctuating production volumes, Ottoson added.

In October Ericsson announced that it would lay off up to 4,000 employees in Sweden, and move the bulk of its production to China, as well as some of it to Estonia.