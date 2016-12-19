Estonian express ferry operator wraps up season

Linda Line catamaran (foreground) with a larger cruise ship visible in the background. Photo is illustrative. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Linda Line, the operator of a high-speed ferry connection between Tallinn and Helsinki, wraps up its 2016 season on Monday. It is scheduled to resume operation for its 2017 season in April.

This season's final departure will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, traveling from Helsinki to Tallinn.

Linda Line's ticket office will remain open through Dec. 22, following which its employees will be on vacation from Dec. 23 through Jan. 9.

Linda Line operates two high-speed catamarans, the Karolin and the Merilin, between the Estonian and Finnish capitals.