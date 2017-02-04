logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Nordica granted permission to hand over holding in subsidiary to LOT

A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. (Nordica)
Today 16:14
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Nordic Aviation Group, the Estonian state-owned airline operating under the Nordica brand since spring 2016, has been granted permission from Estonia's Competition Authority to hand over 49 percent of the shares in the operator of aircraft and air operator's certificates Regional Jet to its strategic partner LOT.

The parties filed a notice of consolidation on Dec. 30, according to which Nordic Aviation Group and Polish carrier Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A. wish to jointly acquire control over the Estonian company Regional Jet OÜ. Regional Jet is a fully-owned subsidiary of Nordic Aviation Group.

The transaction will not have an impact on the holding structures of Nordic Aviation or LOT and both will remain independent companies following the transaction.

Nordica announced at the beginning of November that its year-long cooperation with Slovenia's Adria Airways was coming to an end and it was set to enter into a strategic partnership with LOT Polish Airlines, using the latter's commercial platform, ticketing system and airline code.

The carrier said at the time that it planned to increase the fleet of its subsidiary Regional Jet by three planes in 2017 and to 20-25 planes by 2020 in cooperation with its new partner. As part of their strategic cooperation, LOT will acquire 49 percent of shares in Regional Jet.

Polish state-owned carrier LOT operates on average 200 flights to 60 destinations on four continents daily, carrying approximately five million passengers per year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also