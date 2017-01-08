logo
Qvalitas, Unimed cleared to acquire Medicum's Tartu clinic

A doctor's office at Medicum's Tartu location overlooking the Emajõgi River. (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 16:34
Source: BNS
Category: Business

Occupational healthcare service provider Qvalitas and privately-owned medical center Unimed Ühendatud Kliinikud, owned by venture capital investor Baltcap, hae been granted permission by the Competition Authority to acquire the Tartu clinic of Estonia's largest private health service provider Medicum.

The parties filed a notice of consolidation with the competition watchdog at the beginning of December and received the agency's green light on Thursday.

Baltcap said at the end of November that the merger of Medicum's Tartu clinic with Qvalitas and Unimed would create a strong healthcare services provider for Southern Estonia.

Both Unimed and Qvalitas belong to Baltic equity and venture capital firm Baltcap as well as the executives of both companies.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

