Finnish, Estonian firms to clean up Lithuania's Klaipėda port for €11.4m

Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania remains ice-free year round. (RIA Novosti/Scanpix)

In preparation for the expansion of the southern part of Lithuania's Port of Klaipėda, Finnish and Estonian companies have been selected to clean the polluted soil and prepare the port for dredging works for a total of 11.4 million euros

The consortium of Finnish companies Sito Rakennuttajat, Vesirakennus Ojanen and Showing results for Suomen Vesityö and Estonia's Baltic Techservice won the procurement tender issued by the Port of Klaipėda.

"Completion of the project will give us potential for further development projects in the southern part of the port," Vidmantas Paukštė, acting director for infrastructure of the port directorate, told BNS.

According to Paukštė, the works are expected to be completed within two years.

Malku Bay accommodates Klaipėda Container Terminal, Klaipėda Stevedoring Company (KLASCO), Malkų Įlankos Terminalas (Malku Bay Terminal), Vakarų Laivų Gamykla