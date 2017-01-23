Baltic states to sign Rail Baltic agreement on Jan. 31

Planned route of the Rail Baltic project. (Latvian Ministry of Transport and Communication)

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are about to sign an agreement to regulate obligations and competencies regarding the European-gauge Rail Baltic railway construction project. The agreement is expected to be signed on Jan. 31 at a meeting of the Baltic prime ministers.

On Friday Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center) forwarded a draft order of the government to other ministers and the Auditor General according to which the would be approved.

Simson asked the ministers as well as the Auditor General to send their approvals by Jan. 18, so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs could submit the documents to the government meeting scheduled for Jan. 26.

The Rail Baltic agreement between the three countries is necessary to legally regulate the obligations of the states involved in the project. This is a requirement for building the railway connection, as Simson’s draft order stated.

It regulates the general framework of Rail Baltic, including its route, schedule with preparatory activities, issues regarding the infrastructure’s ownership, and the funding of construction.

Problems previously occurred with Latvian and Lithuanian partners regarding different interpretations of existing agreements. Beyond that, several important topics have not been addressed in the documents signed in the matter by the three countries so far. The aim of the agreement is, among other things, to increase the mutual confidence of Rail Baltic’s partner states.

After the agreement is signed, it also has to be ratified by the Baltic countries’ parliaments.