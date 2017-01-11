Industrial production greater in November 2016 than a year earlier

(Postimees/Scanpix)

Statistics Estonia reported on Wednesday that industrial production in November 2016 was 9% higher than in the same month of the previous year. Production increased in the energy sector, mining and quarrying, and manufacturing.

Manufacturing production rose by 5% compared to the same month of 2015. The reported growth had a broad base, with the production of two thirds of all industrial branches surpassing the result of the previous year.

The growth in production was mostly owed to an increase in the manufacturing of electronic products, electrical equipment, and wood products. Production also rose in manufacturing of food products and textiles.

Production fell in the manufacturing of metal products and furniture.

69% of all manufacturing production was sold on external markets. According to unadjusted data, export sales of manufacturing production increased by 9%, and domestic sales rose by 7% compared to November 2015.

Compared to the previous month the seasonally adjusted total industrial production rose by 2%, with manufacturing production increasing by 1%. The production of electricity increased by 39%, and the production of heat 32% compared to October.