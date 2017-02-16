Trade increases again following three years of decline

Tank cars on a freight train crossing Estonian-Russian border. (Eero Vabamägi/Postimees/Scanpix)

According to a recent Statistics Estonia press release, the export and import of goods in 2016 increased by 3 percent each compared to 2015. The last time trade grew year over year was in 2012.

In 2016, export of goods from Estonia amounted to €11.9 billion and imports to €13.5 billion at current prices. The trade deficit last year was €1.6 billion, an increase of nearly €73 million compared to the previous year.

The largest surplus was in the trade of wood and articles of wood and miscellaneous manufactured articles, including furniture and prefabricated wood buildings; the largest deficit was registered in the trade of transport equipment and raw materials and products of the chemical industry.

Similarly to previous years, electrical equipment accounted for the largest portion, or 22 percent, of Estonia's total exports in 2016. This was followed by the exports of wood and articles of wood (10 percent), agricultural products and food preparations (9 percent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (9 percent). The increase in exports was primarily impacted by an increase in the exports f mechanical machinery, electrical equipment and articles of wood. The biggest decrease in exports in 2016 was recorded in mineral products as well as agricultural products and food preparations.

The top destination country of Estonia's exports in 2016 was Sweden, accounting for 18 percent of Estonia's total exports, followed by Finland (16 percent) and Latvia (9 percent). The biggest increase occurred in exports to Mexico, Germany and Finland, with exports to Latvia, Sweden and the U.S. decreasing the most last year.

The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports was 72 percent in 2016. The largest increase in this category was seen in the exports of mineral products, wood and articles of wood as well as electrical equipment. The exports of agricultural products and food preparations meanwhile dropped significantly.

The primary destination countries of goods of Estonian origin were Sweden, Finland and Germany, with the biggest increases being recorded in the export of such goods to Mexico and Germany and the biggest decreases in exports to Sweden and Russia.

In 2016, the main commodity imported to Estonia was electrical equipment; its share amounted to 18 percent of Estonia's total imports. Transport equipment and agricultural products and food preparations also each accounted for 11 percent of commodity imports to Estonia. In one year, the imports of transport equipment and base metals and articles of base metal increased the most, while the imports of mineral products decreased.

The main countries of consignment in 2016 wer Finland (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), Germany (11 percent) and Lithuania (9 percent), with the biggest increase occuring in imports from the Netherlands, Hungary and France and biggest decrease in imports from Finland and Russia.

Estonia exported goods to a total of 179 countries and imported goods from 144. A positive foreign trade balance was recorded in the case of 97 countries. The biggest surplus (€1 billion) was recorded in trade with Sweden, followed by Norway, Mexico and Finland. The biggest deficit, however, was recorded in trade with Germany, Poland and Lithuania.

In 2016, the share of EU countries in Estonia's total exports was 74 percent and total imports 82 percent. The trade deficit with other EU countries totaled €2.4 billion, an increase of €219 million over 2015. Exports to EU countries increased by €85 million and imports by €303 million. In trade with non-EU countries, exports increased by €232 and imports by €86 million.

Compared to 2016, export prices in 2016 decreased by one percent and import prices by two percent.

In December 2016, exports of goods from Estonia amounted to €1 billion and imports to €1.2 billion. Compared to December 2015 figures, exports increased 10 percent and imports 8 percent.