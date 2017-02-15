logo
Eesti Energia fires up natural gas-powered CHP unit at Iru

Today 15:41
Source: BNS
Category: Business

In order to meet the increased demand for thermal energy following recent colder weather, Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia switched on a natural gas-powered combined heat and power (CHP) generating unit at Iru Power Plant near Tallinn on Tuesday.

"Since both the market price of electricity and the price of gas are currently suitable and there is sufficient demand in the Tallinn heating network for the Iru gas-fired unit, we switched on the unit at Iru Power Plant that had been standing idle for a year," Eesti Energia board member Raine Pajo said in a press release.

"The unit currently produces more than 80 megawatss of electricity and its thermal output is approximately 200 megawatts," he noted.

The Eesti Energia board member said that the gas-fired unit will continue working so long as there is enough demand for thermal energy in the network and energy prices are suitable for its operation.

In addition, 10 of the 11 oil shale-powered energy generating units of Enefit in Northeastern Estonia are currently in use, with one unit currently undergoing repair.

"While the market price of electricity as low in 2015 and the first half of 2016, beginning in summer 2016, prices and other conditions have been suitable for running the oil shale-fired units at full capacity," explained Pajo. "It's only during weekends and holidays, when electricity prices are lower, that we've had to underload the power plants."

Eesti Energia power plants can produce up to 1,570 megawatts of power during peak consumption times. On Wednesday, consumption totaled approximately 1,450 megawatts.

The free market price of electricity in the Estonian price area of Nord Pool was €46.52 per megawatt-hour on Wednesday. During peak consumption times, Estonia exports on average 200 megawatts of electricity to Finland and 100 megawatts to Latvia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

